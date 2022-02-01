Kourtney Kardashian deletes photo after facing Photoshop accusations

kourtney kardashian has been being accused of using Photoshop excessively after fans on social media noticed her unusually large bum in a photo shared by the reality star.

After her sister Kim Kardashian deleted a photo after it was revealed by her followers to use Photoshop on one of her legs while promoting her new collection of swimsuits for her brand SKIMS a few days ago, now Kourtney was forced to do the same.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story that showed the back of her body facing the camera, except her already plentiful butts looked too big.

The image was captured and shared on various social media accounts, where fans took on the task of writing thousands of comments about the reality star’s obvious use of Photoshop.

“What in what, why?? This has to be a joke,” one posted. “This is embarrassing,” agreed another.

“She really thought she would get away with it and everyone would be like, ‘Yeah, that’s the real Kourtney!'” read another response.

“At this point, the faulty photoshop must be intentional,” shared another.

While Kourtney’s apparent transformation issue was posted on her Instagram stories, making it easily removable, while Kim’s glaring mistake was featured in her post within a series of photos. While many were busy criticizing her for the obvious touch-up on her leg, but one fan couldn’t help but wonder how she was able to delete a single photo of her without having to repost all the photos she had uploaded.

Can’t believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her photos out of many in one post. Because it was badly photoshopped!!! That photo is gone! I want that power.

At the moment, neither Kourtney nor Kim have publicly acknowledged the errors, although it is not the first time that they have been accused of using photoshop in their images shared on social networks.

For her part, Kim, 41 years old, continues to deal with her ex-husband Kanye West’s statements that she had a second sex tape, and thanks to him it has not been leaked, while Kourtney only focuses on her perfect and romantic relationship with her fiancé Travis Barker.