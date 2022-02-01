Know ALL the details of the new Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes podcast. Getty Images

The couple formed by the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also wants to do his bit when it comes to promote healthy attitudes regarding mental health. In his case, the two lovers have been associated with the organization calm, which has an application for smartphones full of resources and techniques that result in psychological and emotional well-being, to offer its users a series of episodes in which they will be honest about the challenges they themselves have had to face in this regard.

The program in question, a kind of podcast integrated into the aforementioned app, It’s called ‘Breathe Into It’ and it will also give visibility to all those activists and associations that have been working for years in favor of higher levels of investment – ​​economic, academic and professional in terms of providing tools – that serve to address problems and the essential psychological assistance more effectively . own calm will make donations to help finance such work.