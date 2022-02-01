Kendall Jenner wears black cargo pants practically in 2022

Kendall Jenner knows that because of its classic and neutral silhouette, a pair of Black pants result staples in every wardrobe, it does not matter if it is the complement to show off any of the trends or if we want to resort to the classics. And if we refer to timeless combinations, tv personality tends to keep things practical in terms of everyday outfits, as demonstrated in a recent social media post.

Although there are no such ‘resounding garments‘, yes, there are pieces that are infallible, since they will get us out of any trouble, no matter what season of the year we find ourselves in. The American model Kendall Jenner, has found one of his favorite silhouettes in the baggy pants, as is the case with this model in black, stylized in a monochrome set.

How to combine black pants according to Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner in a monochrome look. Original photography: @kendalljenner.

‘The fashion it is a language that is created in clothing to interpret reality’, is a phrase attributed to the German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Taking those words as a premise, what reality exposes this type of combinations, courtesy of one of the members of the clan kardashian jenner? a set all black which includes the Black pants like a trend trendy for 2022, and who advocate the practicality What are we looking for these days?

This was demonstrated on the catwalks for Spring-Summer 2022. The collection of Balenciaga, for example, opted for the black as her base tone, since most of their ensembles appealed to this elegant color incorporated in futuristic Silhouettes, like their cargo pants.