Kendall Jenner sued for breach of contract

Italian fashion brand liu-jo has decided to sue Kendall Jenner for 1.8 million dollars (approximately 1.5 million euros) for breach of contract.

According to the contract presented last Monday in the United States District Court in New York, the model has signed two photo sessions for one of the brand’s seasonal campaigns, but has not complied with the second of the sessions. , the media has reported People.





Jenner attended the first photo shoot, which was held in July 2019 for the spring and summer 2020 campaign, but claimed that due to the pandemic, she was unable to travel to Italy in time to take part in the fall and summer campaign. winter of 2020.

One of Jenner’s representatives has spoken with Page Six to defend the position of the young woman, 25 years old: “This lawsuit has no merit. The company’s management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill a deal that was forced to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner has volunteered to complete the services by honoring her commitments.”





According to the lawsuit, the brand has offered to postpone the photo shoot and use the images later in another campaign, but the model did not make it easy: “Repeatedly did not give Liu Jo definitive answers to Liu Jo’s proposals, did not propose alternatives reasonable and ultimately rejected all of Liu Jo’s good faith offers of compromise.”

In addition, the model, after having indicated that it would be impossible for her to travel to Italy for the proposed photo session from the beginning, did make it possible for another designer, according to the brand in its complaint.





The company has also alleged that the member of the Kardashian clan stopped responding and that she only contacted after learning that the designer considered that she had breached the contract and that it had been terminated.

The contract indicated that, for carrying out both sessions of the campaign, Kendall Jenner would receive 1.5 million dollars (approximately 1.27 million euros) along with a 20% service fee.





In the lawsuit it is stated that the model received a significant part of the total, in addition to travel expenses, among others, so that the Italian company has spent 1.35 million dollars (about 1.14 million euros), which He has not been able to get them reimbursed.

Liu Jo indicated in the lawsuit that he expects to receive at least 1.8 million dollars (1.5 million euros) apart from legal fees, litigation costs and any additional damages.