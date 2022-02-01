Keanu Reeves lived on the street for a role: he had 20 dollars and a toothbrush

Keanu Reeves he is an actor committed to his profession and his characters. Proof of this is that what he voluntarily did to prepare a role for a film that ultimately did not see the light of day. In this way, the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ he lived for a few days on the street to put himself in the shoes of a homeless person.

His only possessions during this time were $20 and a toothbrush, as the book explains. ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure’written by Brian J. Robb. In any case, his experience did not last long, just four days, since the journalists discovered his intentions and it was totally impossible to maintain his initial plan.

A “terrifying” first night

The actor has especially remembered the first day in which he faced this experience. “The first night I went to bed it was terrifying because I heard people screaming in their sleep or talking to each other, plotting to take my cardboard box from me. There were four guys in the alley and they didn’t recognize me because I looked so bad,” he said.

Reeves managed to mix with the people living on the streets after a while, even though at first they were difficult: “I had to live, eat, mix and breathe with these people, so I knew what motivated them. Now I know the true luxury of a good night’s sleep in a soft bed, in a warm and quiet room.

Once discovered, the actor invite friends what he had done on the streets during this short time to dinner at the hotel where he was staying. However, these people did not accept his offer and preferred to eat at a fast food chain.