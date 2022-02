For the first time, Katy Perry went for a walk with her baby Daisy Dove Bloom, while enjoying a few days off in Hawaii. The little girl went out in her stroller

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated seven years of her shoe brand and was at her store in Manhattan serving customers

While model Irina Shayk is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, Bradley Cooper took his daughter Lea to the kindergarten she attends in New York



Irina Shayk walked through Milan, where Fashion Week is taking place. She also entered a local Versace

Once again, Suri, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, could not escape the paparazzi who caught her having a coffee and walking through the streets of New York

Justin Bieber turned 27 and celebrated in Paris, where he is taking a few days off. The singer walked and did some shopping on the Champs Elysees

In the countdown: days away from becoming a mom, Emily Ratajkowski took her dog for a walk. He wore a long pilot that did not let his belly be seen

After the delivery of the Golden Globes, Salma Hayek went out to eat in Hollywood with her daughter Valentina

Leaked images of “Spencer”, the film in which Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana

Walking through the streets of Sydney, Natalie Portman was shown with a very relaxed look while having a coffee on the go

