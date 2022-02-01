Kate Winslet has ideas for a second season – La Cosa Cine

Mare of Easttown it was a success of HBO during 2021. The series focused on Mary (Kate Winslet), a detective from a small town located in Pennsylvania who had to investigate a crime and at the same time, deal with her personal problems. For her performance, she won the Emmy from 2021 to Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie.

In a new interview, he revealed that the second season should focus on police brutality.“I don’t know if I’ll play Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have existed in the police force in the United States will find their way into the stories we tell. Hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened.”

“It is awful. Can you hear me, I can’t find the words because we all feel betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in a way that never even crossed my mind when I was 20.”

