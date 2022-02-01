Kanye West is still looking for Kim Kardashian despite romance with Julia Fox

In February of last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the months that followed, the couple continued to meet, increasing rumors of a possible reconciliation; but nevertheless, both Kim and Kanye are in new relationships.

Despite that, the rapper, who is now legally called ‘Ye’, he continues to search for Kim Kardashian and visits the places where he thinks she may be.

Kanye West has continued to pursue Kim Kardashian, deliberately appearing where she plans to appear or is likely to appeareven as he continues to date actress Julia Fox.

West flew to Miami for New Year’s Eve because he thought the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be there with her new boyfriend Pete Davidsonwho hosted a show there with Miley Cyrus, a source told Page Six. However, Kim stayed home in California with her children.

“Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Years, but suddenly Kanye was doing an impromptu show there.”said the source.

On the other hand, according to sources, Kim had planned to go on vacation with Davidson to the Dominican Republic earlier this month. Upon finding out, Kanye started talking about taking a trip there too. However, Kim secretly changed her destination to the Bahamas.

“Kim had planned to go to the Dominican Republic with Pete right after New Years, but Kanye somehow found out, and secretly [Kim] changed destiny to the Bahamas”added the informant.

The source added that Kim “wasn’t too happy when Kanye bought a house across the street from her in Hidden Hills.”

The Post reported in late December that after Kim won her former marital home in divorce and transferred it entirely into her name, West bought a one-story house directly across the street.