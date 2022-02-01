Kanye West explains why he won’t do NFTs (for now)

Bloomberg — Kanye West says he’s not going to cash in on the NFT craze, unlike other celebrities and musicians. But he left the door open to change his mind.

The artist wrote his perspective on non-fungible tokens on paper and posted it on Instagram late Monday afternoon West Coast time for his 10.5 million followers.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world,” the handwritten note read, with instructions not to ask him to do an NFT. But, in a postscript, he wrote: “Ask me later.”

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Melania Trump, and William Shatner have started trading NFTs, selling tokens that represent ownership — though not necessarily copyright — of artwork, trading cards, virtual clothing, or other items. Quarterback Tom Brady put collectibles like NFTs up for sale in December, and an NFT company he co-founded recently raised $170 million from Silicon Valley.

Some $44 billion was traded in NFT markets in 2021 alone, according to Chainalysis, a blockchain data and software company.

The purchases are high risk and have little history of returning some or all of an individual investor’s money. But some clients are not interested in a payday. They may just want a souvenir or a birthday present.

In general, celebrities have used their brand and credibility to offer cryptocurrency-related products or currencies. Even famous people like Matt Damon, who promotes Crypto.com, are getting involved.

It is a risky decision. Bitcoin has fallen more than 35% since Damon’s ad campaign was announced in October.

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been sued for their role in promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. Kardashian also drew criticism from the UK financial watchdog, which said she and other celebrities were being paid to shower their fans with “delusions of quick riches.”

West, Kardashian’s ex, said in his note that he was focused on “the real world real food real clothes real roof.” He certainly has little need for digital pay having built a business empire that includes fashion, sneakers and real estate. In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Bank of America valued its sneaker business at no less than $3 billion.

In the caption of his Instagram post, West told everyone to stop asking him to do NFTs. He put an asterisk again, saying he wasn’t on that wave “for now.”

