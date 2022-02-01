Kanye West appears in the same places as Kim Kardashian: he bought a house near her | Famous
kanye-west Y kim kardashian They announced their separation in 2021, after being married for almost seven years and having four children. Apparently, the divorce proceeding went amicably, but in recent weeks the rapper has been performing at the same places Kim goes.
In November 2021, during a Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles, Kanye West declared that he “needed to come home” despite the “mistakes he made as a husband.” Weeks later, Kim made it clear that he had no intention of returning. with Kanye and considered a reconciliation “impossible”.
In the last months of 2021, Kim Kardashian was seen on different dates with the comedian Peter Davidson; while on January 1, 2022 Kanye had a dinner with Julia Fox and days later the actress appeared in the stories of the Donda Creative Instagram account with Kanye.
Despite Kanye having a new romance with Fox, the rapper continues to appear in the same places as his ex-wife. Here’s a recount of his itinerary in recent weeks.
Days before the New Year, it was announced that Pete Davidson would lead a special program to welcome 2022 with Miley Cyrus in Miami. Kanye West published the poster of a surprise concert in the city of Florida on the same dates.
According to information from Page Six, Kanye scheduled the concert to travel to Miami hoping to meet Kim. According to reports, Kardashian did plan to spend the New Year with Pete Davidson, but canceled the trip after learning about the rapper’s surprise concert, so she stayed in California with her family. Kanye did travel to Miami and it was in that city where he had a date with Julia Fox on January 1.
A trip to the Dominican Republic
Page Six also reported that Kim Kardashian planned to spend a few days in the Dominican Republic after New Year with Pete Davidson; however, Kanye started talking about traveling to the same place and Kim secretly changed the destination to the Bahamas.
Kardashian did not cancel the trip and was on vacation with Pete Davidson, although she did not share photos together on social networks.
After Kim and Pete Davidson’s trip, Hollywood Life reported that the couple went to Baker’s Bay, the same place Kardashian took Kanye West to celebrate his 40th birthday; However, the rapper did not appear in the Bahamas, as he did not find out about the change of destination.
He bought a house opposite his
Another clue that shows that Kanye is still in the same places as Kim Kardashian is the house he bought in front of his in Hidden Hills, California.
According to The Post, the house they lived in when they were married became Kim’s property after the divorce, prompting Kanye to buy the house across the street. According to the information, the house was not in optimal conditions, but the rapper paid almost half a million dollars more than the offer price to obtain it and closed the deal on December 20.
Page Six reported that “Kim wasn’t too happy” with Kanye’s new property across the street from her home.