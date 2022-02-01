Justin Timberlake and the song he did with Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake has established itself in the music industry for more than two decades, when at the age of 16he joined to *NSYNC, one of the boybands most influential and popular not just from the nineties, but from history.

Since then, he has worked not only as a singer, but as a writer, dancer, actor, businessman, producer and composer. In her career she has worked in films such as Shrek Third, The Social Networkly Friends with benefits. As a producer, he has made songs for Rihanna, Beyonce, Ciara, Halsey and on one occasion, even for Britney Spears.

Indeed, Justin Timberlake composed and produced a song for the Princess of pop. But Not only that. During her career, she also worked for the two biggest artists in the pop music, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

In the now distant 2008, madonna released his album Hard Candyproduced principally for Timbaland, which contained songs like “Give it To Me”, “Candy Shop” Y “4 Minutes” with Justin Timberlake.

The single was accompanied by an official video in which the ‘Queen of Pop’ came out accompanied by the former *NSYNC member, along with producer Timbaland. the song did reach third place in the Billboard Hot 100 and was positioned as one of the most hits recognized Madonna.

Later, in 2014, when the fifth anniversary of the death of Michael jackson, the producer of King of Pop decided to release a posthumous album with songs unpublished of MJ. They were demos that Jackson had recorded, but he never released due to The songs weren’t finished yet.

The Estate of Michael Jackson chose to Timbaland for him to finish the songs and for him to give them a modern touch. For that, he called his friend with whom he had already previously worked on three of his albums, Justin Timberlake.

“Love Never Felt So Good” It was the demo they chose to create this duet between MJ and JT. Timberlake not only participated as a guest artist on the song, but also produced it. with Timbaland.

The song was released as a single to promote the ‘Xscape’ album and released a video in which you can see Justin Timberlake dancing michael style Jackson, with fans from all over the world participating. reached eighth place in the Billboard Hot 100making Michael Jackson became the only artist to reach the top 10 of the charts in five different decades.

Justin Timberlake and his song with Britney Spears

But without a doubt, the collaboration that fans have waited for the most is that of britney spears with Justin Timberlake. Since they began a relationship in 1999, fans have asked to work together. Despite their breakup in 2001, both Britney and Justin have talked about a possible collaboration stating:

“Sure, absolutely, give me a call,” Timberlake said in a interview with the network AND!.

For the same chain in 2016, Britney assured that she would like to collaborate with aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlakeassuring that: “it is very good”.

But this is not the first rapprochement between the two artists, since during the time of *NSYNC, both the group and the singer were very close since JC Chasez and Timber Lake They’ve known Britney since the mickey mouse club where the three were star.

Also, both sang together during the halftime of the 2001 Super Bowl in which *NSYNC performed alongside Aerosmith, Mary J Blige, and Brintey Spears.

The closest thing you have to a collaboration between Spears and Timberlakeis a song that appears in the homonymous album britney of the princess of the Pop.

The name of the song “What it’s like to be me”, the which was produced and written by his then boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. It has an intro performed by Timberlake himself, with a track by beatbox also by him and arrangements in the choir made by the former member by *NSYNC.

The song was not released as a single and is the last one that appears on the disc of the singer, without a doubt, it is a unique work due to the story between both artists Y the controversy also behind their courtship.

amt​