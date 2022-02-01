Jurassic World Dominion closes the trilogy, but the dinosaurs will expand its universe in the future

Jurassic World Dominionthe next film in the Jurassic Park saga that will close the current trilogy of Jurassic Worldwill continue to expand its universe beyond the next film directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward. This has been assured Frank Marshallexecutive producer of the three installments of Jurassic World, in a recent interview with the Slashfilm medium, pointing out that there are plans for more productions, although he has not specified which ones and in what format.

An expanding Jurassic universe

“Dominion is going to close this trilogy, but we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. We are going to sit down and see what the future holds. We have a wonderful series, Cretaceous Camp, on Netflix, and obviously we want to make good movies with great stories and great writers and directors. We are definitely looking to do more [producciones] set in the jurassic world”, assured the producer.

A) Yes, Jurassic World Dominion It intends to close in style the Jurassic World trilogy started in 2015 by Trevorrow himself, again with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the main protagonists. Although this time they will be accompanied by a very special trio of characters; and it is that for the occasion they will return Sam Neil, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblumplaying his classic characters from the Jurassic Park saga again, being “as important a part of the film as Chris and Bryce are in terms of screen time, in terms of their importance in the story, everything”, according to its director. .

According to the filmmaker, Jurassic World Dominion aims to become the “potential beginning of A new age” for the Jurassic universe. “Dinosaurs are now living among us and they are going to stay that way for quite some time,” says Trevorrow. The story continues after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom of 2018 and directed by J. A. Bayonnewith dinosaurs living in freedom among humans.

Jurassic World Dominion is premiered in theaters June 10, 2022.

