John Herdman, coach of Canada, ‘flirts’ with Marcelo Flores

The Canadian coach used the victory over the United States and the lead in the tie, to ‘convince’ Marcelo Flores that he plays for the Maple Leaf team

John Herdmann, technical director of Canadaflirt with again Marcelo Flores, after the country of the Maple Leaf reasserted itself as the leader of the concacaf qualifier, Y Mexico He barely tied on the FIFA date against Costa Rica, at the Azteca Stadium.

“We have stars now, young stars who will be here for a long generation, there are players like Marcelo Flores that you can see the game today and wonder if you want to play for Mexico or Canada. That is what we have begun to cause around the world with these double passport players,” he said. John Herdmann.

Canada’s coach used the victory over the United States and the lead in the tie, to ‘convince’ Marcelo Flores that he plays for the Maple Leaf team. imago7

Marcelo Flores He is one of the most outstanding players in the Concacaf zone, shining in the lower divisions of Arsenal in England and is fought by Mexico and Canada, because he has both nationalities.

For now, the Gunners player is focused on the Mexican Under-20 National Team and Luis Pérez, his coach in that category, acknowledged that the player has said he is comfortable with Mexico.

2 Related

“Marcelo He has been on the rise, he has a lot of talent and it is a process that he must go through and he has taken important steps in his club, and it is an illusion to see him and he lets us know that he is happy with us”, said Luis Pérez, coach of the Mexican National Team Under-20, the previous Saturday.

Canada has remained in contact with Marcelo Flores, waiting for him to accept a summons from the Maple Leaf team. John Herdmann, for his part, is one of the main pillars of the project, since he has managed to get more than a dozen footballers with dual nationality to agree to play with the current leader of the concacaf qualifier.

Marcelo Flores keep an eye on Canada, although it is concentrated with Mexico.