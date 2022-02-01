JLO talks about her “second chance” with Ben Affleck: “I feel lucky”

In mid-2021 they were paparazzeed just as it had been two decades before: kissing caramelly and with faces of obvious happiness. Singer Jennifer Lopez and the actor Ben Affleck they are living a new relationship that has them in the clouds.

So at least Lopez confessed in an interview with People, where he spoke of this “second opportunity” with the interpreter of “Batman”. “I have never felt better, it is that we are in a very beautiful moment. I feel very lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story that is experiencing its second chance,” said the artist.

Between 2002 and 2004 both lived a mediatic romance that was revived last year and that was not without fear, since in his first time “we were naive and fell into the traps”.

“But now it was like ‘we’re happy and we don’t want any of that to influence now.’ JLO.

The voice of “On the floor” also had praise for Affleck, of whom she claimed to feel proud “for the man he has become and that I had to look at from afar”. “I feel like he’s at a point in his life, just like me, where you’ve learned from yourself and realized it, which brings you to a place where you feel good about yourself and you can be happy and have a relationship. healthy,” he stressed.

Regarding the future with the actor, the also actress said that “I just want to have love and happiness with my children and my partner”.