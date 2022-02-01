JLo talks about her future with Ben Affleck and they show that they are the best couple

JLo is happier than ever in her relationship with Ben AffleckThis was demonstrated in a recent interview in which he revealed details of his private life with the actor and how he sees his future with him.

JLo talks about her future with Ben Affleck and teaches self-love lessons

In a conversation with The New York Times, the 52-year-old celebrity said she has learned a lot from the past so she can do better in the presentreferring to her past relationship with Ben.

The difference is that this time the couple is not as exposed as the first time. This is because part of the reason their relationship ended in the past was because of media pressure.

“On the one hand, yes, we are together, but at the same time we are not as exposed as when we were young and in love many years ago.”

At the same time, he said that he did not regret what he had done in the past, especially with his past relationships. Specifically in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, the singer was comfortable with the fact that her relationship had nothing to do with making things public.

JLo said that the secret to leading a full life is not to be defeated by the pastnot to think of what happened as mistakes, but as lessons that drive us to grow and take us to the next level and help us understand each other.

In an interview with People, The actress said that she had never felt better and that she saw her future full of love and happiness with her children and her partner.

“I think we all want to be happy with someone with whom I can grow old and feel good”

She also dedicated some words to her boyfriend with which she showed her admiration for him:

“See the person, the human being, the man he is today, the father he is today, the partner. He is everything I ever knew he could be and wanted to be.”

Their expressions of love have unleashed the emotion of their fans who think it’s possible the couple will get engaged again soon. But nevertheless the famous has made it clear that she is not in a hurry and has responded to those who ask if there will be a wedding soon.

Although this is a personal question, Jennifer kept her cool in an interview with The Today Show when asked by Hoda Kotb if she would like to get engaged soon.

“I don’t know, I guess so. You know me, I’m a romantic, always have been. I’ve been married a couple of times… I still believe in ‘happily ever after’ 100%”

Affleck has also spoken about his romance with the singer and in an interview he recalled his relationship with JLo and talked about how much he admired her.

“She impressed me with her work ethic, the seriousness with which she takes her job, the subtle way she accomplished all of her goals, and how she just continued to push herself every day.”