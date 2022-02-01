JJ Macías is no longer a Getafe player and could return to Chivas. Until when can he enroll in Liga MX?

The Mexican international continues to weigh his future with just one day to go until the transfer market closes.

Chivas from Guadalajara is awaiting the decision of Jose Juan Macias. The Mexican striker will not continue in the Getafe after the azulón team itself has officially announced through its social networks the separation between both parties after a few months since the arrival of the Mexican in Madrid.

Now, the ball is on Macías’ side with just one day to go until the transfer market closes. His record still belongs to Chivas, but it is still early to ensure that he will report to the Flock. Different sources assure that both the player and his representative are considering continuing their quest to succeed in Europe.

Given this, Chivas remains calm after having pre-registered it in the SIDD, an internal platform between local football clubs and the League for the registration of footballers and thus be able to carry out the documentation for the matches, also to inform of cases of COVID-19 that occur in each of the templates.

However, this does not mean that the player can play with the Herd in the Closure 2022for this, Chivas must register it in the records of the competition, something that it will be able to do until next March 9 according to article 37 of the Liga MX regulations.

Hence, through the corridors of Verde Valle there are no problems with the Macías case. It is the same player who now has the option of returning on his own feet or looking for a proposal in Europe or in another league that he likes… yes, he only has until this Tuesday, February 1 to find him .