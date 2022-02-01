Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Ben Affleck

The (renewed) love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it goes smooth sailing and under full sail. The couple, who left us all stunned last year by resuming their love 17 years after breaking up and annulling their engagement in 2004, is better than ever. Something that now, for the first time since they resumed their history, the interpreter herself told in the first person during an interview. It happened during a talk with ‘People’ magazine where he promoted his latest movie, ‘Marry me’, which opens next February 10 in theaters. Golden opportunity where he has been honest about how he feels about this second chance that the world is watching expectantly… will they reach the altar in this second round?

“I have never been better”, says Lopez, to continue: “I feel very lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story in which we have had a second chance”. Account from his mansion in which, at the moment, Affleck does not reside on a regular basis. Of course, when they returned last spring, they were afraid to make their thing public, especially given the circumstances of the first time: according to what they said, their breakup was due to social and media pressure.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, in a recent photo taken by the paparazzi in New York. Hollywood To You/Star MaxGetty Images

The second parts (sometimes) are good

Now, things have changed and are not like before. “On this occasion we both said: ‘We are very happy and we don’t want this to be in danger again. Now we are older, smarter, more experienced, we are in different places in our lives, we have children and we have to be very aware of those things. We are very protective of what is ours because it is being a very beautiful moment for us”, explains the interpreter when trying to justify the secrecy that they have carried out until now.

Through this privacy that they maintain, what they both try to do is save this relationship. that once failed due to exposure of the same. “I want to do everything possible to protect us and keep us safe, the truth is that we deserve it,” he adds shortly before talking about how much he has seen Affleck change over the years. A time in which the actor has faced several addiction streaks and a divorce with Jennifer Garner, whom Lopez knows and respects since she is the mother of Affleck’s children. The truth is that the star is going through a current golden age in which, although he is at the top, he tries not to relax and give everything: “It is beautiful when you run into someone and you can give them a second chance. It is something quite, precious and beautiful, although you cannot take it all for granted.

