Jennifer Lopez of her future with Ben Affleck and how it will involve their children

When you find someone and you really love them and you get a second chance? that said Jennifer Lopez to People in the exclusive interview that the magazine publishes in its special issue of lovers, “it is something really rare, precious and beautiful”.

Among the topics addressed in this talk, JLo, who is about to release the romantic comedy “Marry me” next to Owen Wilson, He talked about incorporating his children into the new relationship he has with Ben Affleck, a second chance that comes almost two decades after they were one step away from reaching the altar.

Emme and Max are the 13-year-old twins the singer had with Marc Anthony, while Violet Anne, 16, Samuel, 9, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, are Ben Affleck’s twins with Jennifer Garner.. They have all been seen in what appears to be a harmonious coexistence.

And while JLo, 52, admitted in the “People” interview that bringing kids into a new relationship can be risky, she said, “Honestly, I believe that love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open and accepting you can be… Just embracing all that is good, always looking at the positive.”

He added: “When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from that. Everyone”, said that suggests that things with Affleck and their children are going well. In fact, Jennifer Lopez confessed that she is proud of the man that Ben, 49, has become.

“Seeing the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is, is everything that I always knew I was and wanted to be.”

And although this story seems like a fairy tale, which in real life can be complicated, the diva admitted, she wants to believe that she will have a lesson. “What I can teach my children is that true love exists. Some things can be forever, but that doesn’t mean they just have a straight line.”.

And as for the future? “I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everyone just wants to be happy, with someone to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now.”

Check out the trailer for “Marry Me” here: