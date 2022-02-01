Jennifer Lopez is honest about her relationship with Ben Affleck: “We are older, wiser” | People

In less than 10 days, Jennifer Lopez will premiere a new film in the United States, marry me (which would translate as “Marry Me”), a project that brings her back to the big screen three years after the success of her role as Ramona in Wall Street Scammers, the one who came to place her in the betting for the Oscar. This time he returns to his origins with a romantic comedy with Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma, who plays his partner.

The point is that this, after the 2019 film and his brilliant time at the Super Bowl with Shakira in February 2020, is his first great post-pandemic job. And that is why he is granting long interviews in which he opens up about his personal life, something that has changed a lot since his last days of promotion: he is no longer organizing an eternally postponed wedding with Alex Rodriguez, but that is old news and he has given a second chance to his hypermedia romance with Ben Affleck.

More information

Lopez, 52, has spoken openly about it for the first time in a lengthy interview with the magazine People, the leading American newspaper on matters of the heart. And in it she has said that she is very happy, she feels “lucky” and that she believes that this story is good for her, for her children and everyone around them.

“I’ve never been better,” says the artist. “We are all in a very beautiful moment.” And he acknowledges that Affleck’s return to his life does indeed make him feel that way. “I feel happy, lucky and proud to be with him,” he says in an interview in his own home. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

And this second chance has also made them realize how they have evolved, and the mistakes they made in the first one. They were a couple between 2002 and 2004 and even got engaged, but when they were about to get married they broke up due to, they said at the time, excessive media pressure. “Before [en referencia a aquella primera vez] We exposed ourselves a lot, we were innocent and everything fell apart,” he acknowledges in the talk, and that’s why they were “a little afraid” before making this new stage of their relationship public. The two were first seen in public together in May 2021, just weeks after she split from Alex Rodriguez, whom she had gotten engaged to in March 2019. But the relationship became apparent with a public kiss in June.

Lopez does not avoid talking about the past and how he has also been present in this new stage. “We were both like, ‘Wow, we’re really happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ Now we are older, wiser, more experienced, we are at different points in our lives, we have children, and we have to be very aware of those things. We are so protective because it is a really beautiful moment for everyone”, reflects the interpreter of Let’s Get Loud or Jenny from the Block. For this reason, he assures, he will do “everything possible” to protect their relationship and take care of it. “He deserves it, he really deserves it… It’s sacred.” She questions: “Find someone you love, you really love and on top of that have a second chance? That’s something rare, precious, beautiful and we don’t take it for granted.” Hence, they live a moment of “appreciation and celebration” of their love.

For singer and actress Affleck, 49, he has become someone not only to love, but also to admire. He has been through a divorce and also through a complex recovery from his alcohol addiction. “I am so proud of him, of the man he has become and that I have watched from afar,” she says, believing the two are at a relatively similar point in their lives. “I feel like he’s at a point where, like me, he’s followed a path of learning about himself, of discovery, of getting to a place where you feel really good about yourself and who you are, so that’s why you can be in a happy and healthy relationship.

For this reason, he also believes that his courtship benefits his children. Lopez has two, Max and Emme, twins born from her relationship with Marc Anthony, who are about to turn 13. For his part, Affleck is the father of three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, about to turn 10. Lopez admits that sometimes it is not easy to start a relationship when the couple already has children, but in this case she again puts love above all else. “I honestly believe that love rules. Love conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s all based on how much love you can give, how open you are, and how accepting you are. Not having an ego and embracing the good, looking at the positive”, he says, assuring that “when you are in a good and healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it, everyone”.