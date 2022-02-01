Jennifer Lopez feels ‘very lucky’ to be with Ben Affleck: ‘We hold it sacred’

The “Hustlers” star gushed about reuniting with her ex-fiancé in a new cover story for Peoplecalling his return a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine, noting that the room in Lopez’s home where the interview took place now serves as Affleck’s office when he visits.

Related news

“It’s a beautiful love story that we have a second chance.”

Lopez52, admitted that going through the media circus that was their first relationship, and the subsequent breakup, has them much more prepared to handle life in public this time.

“We both said, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience,” she explained. “We are in different places in our lives, now we have children and we have to be very aware of those things. We are so protective because it is such a beautiful moment for all of us.”

The “Marry Me” star said she wants to “do everything she can to protect her ‘happy and loving’ relationship with Affleck, 49, because they both consider it ‘sacred.’

Although reliving an old romance might seem familiar, the “Play” singer said Bennifer 2.0 is a whole different chapter.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels so different than it did years ago. … There is more appreciation and celebration for it, which is good,” she shared. “When you find someone and you really love them and you get a second chance at that? That’s something really rare and precious and beautiful, and we don’t take that for granted.”

Lopez, who reunited with Affleck last year after her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, acknowledged that blending families (she has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) can be difficult, though she said that his “love” made it easy.

“I honestly believe that love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships,” she shared. “It’s about how loving, open and tolerant you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all that is good, always looking at the positive. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. Everyone.”

The “Selena” star also praised Affleck for his sobriety and becoming the man he always knew he could be.

“Seeing the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is, is everything that I always knew I was and wanted to be,” he said.