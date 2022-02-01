Jennifer Lopez boasts a necklace with the name of Ben Affleck in a daring look

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become one of the most famous and beloved couples in Hollywood after confirming their romance during 2021after various rumors that linked them romantically.

Today, with nothing to hide, lovers enjoy showing their love before the cameras and as a couple in love, they have various details that prove that theirs is real, for example that necklace that JLo has with Ben Affect’s name.

Although the singer has been previously captured wearing said necklace, she showed that she is one of her favorite and infallible jewelrybecause he wore it in one of his most recent (and daring) looks.

JLo always wears Ben Affleck’s necklace

And it is that, in one of his last publications, Jennifer Lopez shared two photographs and those that appear with a look made up of leather jacket and topwith a white skirt, which she accessorized with some necklaces, among them, the one that has her boyfriend’s name “BEN”.

Despite wearing several chains around his neck, the presence of the famous necklace was impossible to go unnoticed. In the post, JLo asked her followers if they preferred the look with or without a jacket, prompting sighs in the form of emijis in the form of flames.