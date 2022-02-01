Jennifer Lopez achieves a date look with maxi Scottish skirt

Jennifer Lopez has achieved the impossible and has put together a scandalous look with a Scottish maxi skirt. The occasion deserved it, since JLo had a romantic date with Ben Affleck. Both are radiant since they gave themselves a second chance.

JLo looked fabulous and very favored with her look for the evening, composed of a long tartan skirt which he combined with a daring black bodysuit. In the street he sheltered himself with a blazer as a closet background while holding Ben Affleck’s hand.

At 52, Jennifer Lopez She’s in her best moment. She always exudes sensuality and confidence, no matter what she wears. Jennifer Lopez’s style is unpredictable. She would never have crossed our minds to dress up for a romantic evening with a kilt, but Jenny bet and won. He deserves all our respect.

‘Bennifer’, as the Hollywood couple is known by the fusion of their names, went out last Sunday for dinner at a trendy restaurant in Beverly Hills. JLo thought it was the right time to release her red and purple tartan maxi skirt with a provocative side opening. Detail that dialogued with her transparent body only suitable for daring.

Why can’t we look away from Jennifer Lopez’s ensemble? because it is loaded with trends. To begin with, its main character is the plaid print. We have already seen the international star defend him with a Coach day total look a week ago. Now with the Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2022 skirt, follows the aesthetic in a totally different version. It consolidates the fashion of a year marked by paintings.

The Jennifer Lopez black bodysuit is another wonder. It’s feminine, risky, looks good and is a timeless wardrobe staple. With high-waisted black pants and mini skirts it also works. JLo combined it with an American oversize, in the latest fashion ‘street style’. However, it was a blazer XXL It did not prevent her from continuing to show her dizzying neckline.

The multifaceted singer completed her kilt maxi look with a pair of black sky high heel ankle boots and a red leather bag. Jennifer Lopez -who is promoting her next movie ‘Marry Me’, in which she shares a poster with Maluma-, could not be more beautiful with her complicated garment.

Flashback ‘Bennifer’

Jennifer Lopez shone and monopolized all the flashes, but we have to break a spear in favor of Ben Affleck. The acclaimed actor was also on point in his velvet pants and classic navy blue coat. His navy look it couldn’t be him anymore.

As they headed to the car to go home, we witnessed another revival of their first years together. The similarities of their poses, their gestures and their looks, so natural, lead us to think that, indeed, time has not passed for them. Nineteen years later, their relationship seems like it always has.

