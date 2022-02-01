Jennifer Aniston shows that the midi skirt enhances elegance and sensuality at 50

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most inspiring and exemplary celebrities who falls in love not only with her talent, but also with her style.

At 52, the celebrity enchants with every look she wears, and teaches fashion and style classes for women of these ages.

With her outfits, she shows that age is just a number and should not limit you when it comes to dressing, the key is knowing how to combine the clothes.

And it is that the protagonist of Friends knows how to look sexy, but without losing elegance at any time, giving great style lessons.

The celebrity is not limited when it comes to dressing and constantly opts for items such as short skirts, and dresses, which can be worn at 50 or more without problems.

The celebrity has proven that the midi skirt is the most chic garment to wear at 50, as it flatters the figure and provides elegance.

Jennifer Aniston teaches how to wear a midi skirt at 50 or more

leather midi skirt

The actress dazzled in an elegant and sexy “total black” that she wore with a black leather midi skirt with buttons.

She combined it with a three-quarter sleeve sweater that she wore inside her skirt, and accessorized with strappy sandals in the same tone.

Floral midi skirt with halter neck top

During her stay in Hawaii, where she is filming her most recent movie, the famous gave classes on style and elegance.

Jennifer wore a loose, floral print midi skirt with a slit, showing off her toned legs.

This garment was combined with a green halter neck top, beige platform sandals, a hat and a large bag in the same tone, looking beautiful and chic.

Without a doubt, Jennifer is a true reference in fashion, and proves that we can wear any garment that makes us feel comfortable and sexy, regardless of age.