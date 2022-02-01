Jason Momoa will join Vin Diesel in “Fast and Furious 10”

Jason Momoa arrives at the movie “Fast & Furious 10“.

Jason Momoa closed the negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the family “Fast & Furious 10” or in Spanish “fast and furious 10”. So far the details of the plot are unknown. However, the Aquaman actor could be one of the film’s villains, US media reported.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges Y Sung Kang they also return for the tenth installment. It is also expected that Charlize Theron be part of the star cast.

The saga of “Fast and furious” has so far suffered two heavy casualties; the death of Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner), who lost his life on November 30, 2013 after a car accident; followed by the output of Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs), who apparently had problems with Vin Diesel during the filming of “Fast and Furious 8“.

The announcement of the arrival of Jason Momoa was announced by the magazine Variety.

“The family of Fast continues to grow. Welcome, Jason Momoa”, published in Twitter.

Jason Momoa just finished shootingAquaman and the Lost Kingdom” from James Wan. While Dwayne Johnson He assured that “there was no possibility” that he would return to the saga of “Fast and furioustwo.

This tenth installment will be the last of the saga, which began in 2001. Its ending will be divided into two parts, and it will be directed by justin lin, who was in charge of directing from the third to the sixth tape, in addition to the ninth.