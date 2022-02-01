Jason Momoa to star in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Mexico City.- Jason Momoa joins the starring cast of Fast and Furious 10. The Hawaiian actor will be the villain of the tenth installment of the saga, which will be the penultimate, and which is scheduled to be released in May 2023 with Justin Lin again as director.

Through its official Twitter account, the action saga has confirmed the information that The Hollywood Repoter already advanced last Friday.

“The Fast Fam continues to grow. Welcome, Jason Momoa,” reads the Twitter welcome message to the protagonist of Aquaman, who thus joins the cast led by Vin Diesel and also has names like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris , Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel or Charlize Theron.

Of course, the one who will not return will be Dwayne Johnson who, after his public dispute with Diesel, is totally focused on Hobbs and Shaw, his own spin-off of the franchise that co-stars with Jason Statham.

Despite the request from fans for Luke Hobbs to appear in what will mark the beginning of the end of the franchise, the actor has already publicly reiterated on several occasions that he will not be.

“I told (Vin Diesel) firsthand that I wasn’t going back on the series,” the actor told CNN last year. “I was firm but cordial with my words. I will always support the cast and the success of the franchise, but there was no possibility of returning,” said the actor, who also accused Diesel of being “an example of manipulation.”

“I did not like that he included his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker, leave them out of it, we had talked about this for months and we reached a clear understanding,” he said.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 and has grossed more than $6.6 billion worldwide, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The most recent installment is Fast and Furious 9, released in July 2021 and which exceeded 720 million dollars at the box office in the difficult context of the pandemic.