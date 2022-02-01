Janet Jackson reveals how she was affected by showing a breast in her performance with Justin Timberlake in the Super Bowl

since in 1979 Janet Jackson began his solo career, he has always been in the shadow of what his brother’s figure has meant Michael and the impact that the entry into the music scene of The Jackson Five. In a way, she has suffered constant media abuse because her ability and talent as an artist were never fully recognized, always labeled as “sister of…”. An unequal balance that, unfortunately, many artists still have to face.

This reality was taken to the extreme when in 2004, during the musical performance at the break of the superbowl beside Justin Timberlake, this one uncovered a chestor. The image went around the world and all kinds of comments were made about it. As expected, the haters They took advantage of the opportunity, but the most surprising thing was how the media pressure began to skyrocket, the industry turned its back on it and so did its own fans. The issue became so intense that even Justin offered to intervene publicly. An offer that Janet did not accept.

“We talked once and he was like, ‘I don’t know if I should go out there and make a statement.’ I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re targeting all of this on me.’ I told her that if I were you, I wouldn’t say anything“, says Janet herself in the second part of the documentary Janet, aired last Saturday on Lifetime.

The 55-year-old singer addresses different aspects of her life in this documentary series. Even the one who was her boyfriend at the time, Jermaine Dupri, talks about how this episode affected him and how he was disinvited from the grammys. Although, Janet makes it clear that this was an accident, she considers that everything was exaggerated in the media and assures that she maintains a friendship with Justin that lasts until today.

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. Of course, it was an accident. It shouldn’t have happened but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that has to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We talked a few days ago, and he and I moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same,” says Jackson.

The statements that attract attention if we take into account that in 2021, Wayne Scot Lucas, his stylist at that time. said in an interview published in Page Six that everything that happened was planned down to the last detail and that, in fact, the idea was Timberlake’s own.

Supposedly the idea of ​​the artist was to overcome the impact that, the previous year, they had achieved madonna, Britney Spears Y Cristina Aguilera with his triple kiss at the gala of the MTV Awards. And the truth is that he succeeded, although at the cost of overshadowing a key moment in Janet’s career, which was finally able to be the target of the spotlight as her target had been before. aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, Paul MCCARTNEY or his own brother.

The Super Bowl, much more than a sport

The Super Bowl is one of the most followed media events in the world. For some years now, the American football grand final has been much more than a sporting event. This is demonstrated by the more than 180 countries in which this event is televised live in more than 25 languages, with an audience of approximately 100 million viewers.

If we refer to strictly economic issues, the more than five million dollars that communication agencies and firms from the most diverse sectors pay for every 30 seconds of advertising contracted in the broadcast are striking. Talking about ticket prices is speculating because, although the official prices at the box office range from 4,000 dollars for the simplest tickets to 60,000 for the VIP areas, the resale for this year’s edition that will take place on Sunday 13 February has managed to reach 90,000 dollars.

That night, the Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Rams faces will be seen Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And, in addition to the ring of champions and the prestige of winning the national league in the final, each player is playing for more than $120,000, which corresponds to each member of the winning team. Of course, the reward for reaching the last game of the season is more than just a consolation, since the squad of the team that is defeated will receive around 60,000 per head.

Although, contrary to what it may seem, in this sea of ​​numbers what is really at stake is pride. On the horizon of those who dispute the title on green will be the desire to emulate the greatest of this sport: Tom Brady -with six titles- and joe montana, which has four in its record. Who will be the next to make history?