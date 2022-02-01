Jaime Lozano the possible replacement for Tata Martino

The walk of the Mexican team in the Final Octagonal has left many doubts. The fans of our country are not happy and they have made it known through the different social networks. Added to that, the draw at the Azteca Stadium against Costa Rica, questioned whether Gerardo Martino should continue to lead the national team.

This Wednesday they will face Panama, in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, a meeting that reminds us of that tie in 2013, heading to the World Cup in Brazil, when Raul Jimenezwith a spectacular Chilean, left Mexico alive and later, thanks to the combination of results, the playoff was played against New Zealandwhere he won to attend the fair at that time.

After the draw against the Ticos, the Mexican National Team stayed in the third place of the Octagonal Final with 18 points, the same as the United States, who lost to Canada, so a victory for Martino’s team would have put them in second place.

The pressure against Panama comes, because they add 17 units, so if they do the feat in the Colossus of Santa Úrusula, would send Mexico to fourth place, playoff zone, in the absence of one more FIFA Date, which are three games: United States (at home); Honduras (visiting) and El Salvador (at home).

That is why David Medrano pointed out who could be the Plan B of the Azteca Selection. Through his social networks, our insider posted who could be the new strategist. Is about Jaime Lozanocoach of Mexico who won the Bronze medal at the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

