its style, luxuries and extravagances

She has more than 32 million followers on Instagram, and not the 284 million that Kim has, but her fans simply love her, because the Argentine Georgina Rodríguez, who became a Spanish national, knows how to captivate.

The style

For some, Kim is the fashion reference for Georgina Rodríguez since she monopolizes the spotlight with her looks that many claim to have seen in the socialite. And it is such are the similarities between the styles of both that Georgina has come to be considered the “Spanish Kardashian”.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner and Kanye West’s ex wear sensual and lush dark hair. Although the socialite continually changes, her coveted image is long black hair, just like Rodríguez.

The luxuries

Both Georgina and the socialite have similar features on their faces and like to use similar tones on their lips, a lot of mascara and contouring, a makeup technique that helps sculpt the face by playing with light and shadow. And more when you have your own brand of cosmetics.

That by the way in July 2021 he surprised his followers on social networks by announcing the closure of his cosmetics firm ‘KKW Beauty’, although he revealed that he will not abandon the lucrative business of beauty items and that he will “re-launch” his brand from a completely renewed optics, perhaps renouncing the ‘W’ that makes direct reference to his now extinct marriage with Kanye West.

the extravagances

There is no doubt that Kim is the queen of the red carpet, because where she stands is simply news, and more so when her style is marked by extravagance, since she always gives something to talk about, as happened at the MET GALA 2021.

But there is something that Kim does not have, and that is that celebrating a birthday has never been so exciting with a big cake and surrounded by family members, it is even more so when your image appears in the Burf Khalifa with a beautiful ‘Happy Birthday Gio’, and it is that no one skimped on a good congratulations.

Now six months pregnant with twins, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend showed off her pregnancy wearing a skimpy bikini on the beach. The photograph was published on her Instagram account, where the lucky couple of the famous soccer player claimed to be “proud of her family” and that she was in Dubai.