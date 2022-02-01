It’s official: the sequel to Joker will start filming in 2023

In 2019 it premiered jokera film directed by Todd Phillips, and since then the rumors about a possible sequel to the film, which earned Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar for best leading actor, have been constant. Now the latest information indicates that the sequel will start shooting next year again with Phoenix as the protagonist.

As reported heroic hollywoodciting sources close to the production, Warner Bros. has officially received the first draft of the script and the film, again with Todd Phillips at the helm, will start shooting sometime in 2023. At the moment the details of the plot are unknown. “Ignored and mistreated by Gotham society, Arthur Fleck, a comedian with mental problems, will unleash a spiral of chaos and bloody crimes. A path that will bring him face to face with his alter ego: Joker”, reads the synopsis of the successful feature film , written by Phillips and Scott Silver, which surprised fans of the hooded Batman.

Since its theatrical release, the Joker character has made a few small appearances on the big screen. Jared Leto’s version appeared in The Justice League by Zack Snyder, released in 2021. The Clown Prince of Crime is also rumored to make a cameo appearance in batman, headed by Robert Pattinson. If so, it is not yet known who will play the iconic villain.

Phillips is working on a Hulk Hogan biopic that will star Chris Hemsworth as the lead. For his part, Phoenix is ​​in full promotion of C’mon C’mon. Always ahead, which still does not have a release date in Latin America. The interpreter will also participate in Disappointment Blvd. by Ari Aster and will get into the skin of Napoleon Bonaparte in a biopic directed by Ridley Scott.

Willem Dafoe applied to act in Joker 2

A not minor detail is that weeks ago, Willem Dafoe applied to participate in the tape. “There’s something interesting about the idea that there was an impostor of the Joker. So it would be possible not Jokers facing each other, but someone who claims to be the Joker but isn’t. And that opens up the possibility of an interesting story, especially if we have Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then having someone imitate what he did. I’ve fantasized about that.”revealed the prominent actor.

And he reflected on the possibility of playing a villain, as he had in the saga of the spider-manin which he played the Green Goblin. “You play characters. I could say: Oh yeah, it’s fun to play the villains because you get to do things you can’t do in life, or it’s fun to play your dark side. But I don’t know. I’m not thinking about those things.”he pointed.