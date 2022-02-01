It shouldn’t have! This Is How Emma Stone Made Lois FURIOUS In Malcolm In The Middle

Many of those who are no longer teenagers will remember one of the episodes of “Malcolm the one in the middle“, a series that cradled many actors who are very successful today, as is emma Stonewho managed to win four years ago a Oscar to better actress in his participation in La La Landor also in participation in Birdman, among other high caliber productions.

Yet few will remember when emma Stone infuriated Lois, who was played by Jane Kaczmarekin the 16th episode of the 7th season of the famous television series, “Malcolm in the middle” which was titled in Spanish “Lois Strikes Back.”

In this episode, the famous 32-year-old actress, He presented us with a fun role but at the same time, very perverse, where at the beginning of the chapter, Reese has a Blind Dateand that’s when a girl called “CindyAlong with three other girls, she humiliates him by making him believe that he has a spectacular date, and when he opens the door, it turns out to be a pig; finally the four girls make fun of him, take a snapshot of him and flee the place.

Afterwards, Reese becomes so depressed that she can’t even talk about how disappointed and sad she is. where Lois does everything possible to pay for the sadness of her son, where she goes to school and claims the act against Reesebut this claim was not attended to, in addition, what infuriated Lois the most, was seeing a poster where you can see Gindy (the little pig) with Reese, postulated for Prom King and Queen.

Lois’s Plan

After Lois takes revenge with each of the girls who humiliated Reese, he addresses with Dianawhere he spies on her and sees her sitting in her room, talking about various bad things and criticizing others, with all her baby-style dolls, there being the beginning of the lois Plan, the worst happening against Diane, who plays her the same emma Stone and this happens next:

No doubt Diane paid for making Reese suffer, with her entire collection of dolls, by putting them in her locker, and just as Malcolm discovers her, she disappears without a trace.

