Is there money involved? They uncover why Martino does not call anyone from the Atlas

The reason Martino doesn’t call anyone from Atlas

January 31, 2022 2:42 p.m.

The Mexican team is a failure and Gerardo Martino it shows that he does not have a real level to connect with his direct ones and thus have a jump in quality. But we must also add the issue of the responsibility of the call of the footballers.

But something that draws attention is the case that no player from the Atlasclub that is the current champion of Mexico and it has elements that are of the level, such as Jesús Angulo (went from Atlas to Tigres) Aldo Rocha or even analyze the call of Julius Furch if it is naturalized

But Martino doesn’t call them because of an issue. According to the report by Rubén Rodríguez from FOX, the issue of the non-call of the players of the Atlas, or Pumas, or Leon, It happens because Gerardo Martino does not watch the Liga MX matches and does not know what elements he can count on in the Liga MX.

Why didn’t Martino bring other elements to the Tri?

According to Rodríguez’s data, Martino does not call national elements because he does not know Liga MX, he does not know of the existence of other players, he has never seen an Atlas match, so he does not have the resources to call other elements.