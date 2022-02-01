Is Iron Man back? Spider-Man Writers Discuss Tony Stark’s Return

Since his sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the possible return of Tony Stark to the MCU is on the lips of all fans. What do they say in Marvel?

¿Why is it so important? Some will wonder. Of course, the cornerstone of Marvel Cinematic Universe is Hombre de Hierro (2008). Not only that. Robert Downey Jr. he masterfully personified Tony Stark by practically becoming the hero. His leadership within the Avengers was remarkable and the final sacrifice in front of Thanos established him as a legend.

From that very moment the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they dream of Tony’s return, albeit in a roundabout way. How? Bringing the suit’s AI to life spider-man, in a hologram during the next series iron heart or even as a variant of another universe as it happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Precisely the writers of that film referred to this situation.

Is Iron Man back?

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers they talked to The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith and they had a lot to say about it. From Marvel they anticipate that there are no plans on the near horizon to bring back to life the millionaire, philanthropist, genius and superhero who moved the world’s audiences when he gave his life to defeat the Mad Titan, Thanos.

“I honestly think that’s a dead issue in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They don’t like to be constantly evoking Iron Man. I mean, obviously Tony casts a big shadow from the events of Endgame. Something we dealt with in Far From Home. But ultimately I think we can’t keep going to Tony’s Well.”said one of the creatives.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe As it progresses, the franchise is becoming less reliant on big names and recognizable heroes, as happened last year with the cases of Shang Chi and the Eternals. Now the MCU has its own specific weight in the consideration of the public. Yet another reason why Robert Downey Jr. don’t come back like Hombre de Hierro.