Iron Man vs Batman: The new promotion of ‘The Batman’ admits that Marvel beats him by a landslide | Film and Television

batman It is already just over a month away from its world premiere, and for this reason, its marketing machinery has been launched. It is already known that there are products with the bat logo in supermarkets, as well as the occasional new poster. Although if there is a poster that has drawn special attention to the film, is definitely the one that has turned up in Brisbane.

The capital of Queensland, Australia, woke up a few days ago with a painted wall to promote the film with a most unexpected text. And it is that, far from being limited to a painting of the hero now embodied by Robert Pattinson and its new logo in red, the advertising hook was not even related to DC Comics.

The world discovered it thanks to a user sharing it on Reddit. Alluding to the one who was once the leader of the avengers, Hombre de Hierro, The aforementioned promotion looked like this to the surprise of all fans of superhero movies:

“The smartest orphan, multi-billionaire and number 1 crime-fighting superhero without any superpowers… He’s Tony Stark,” the text embodied on the wall was surprising, without any kind of shame when mentioning its main cinematographic competition. To get rid of the doubt, the advertising ends with a “look at the one who occupies the second place in theaters on March 3”.

With this poster Many have realized that both the Marvel Studios hero and the DC hero have more in common than it seems. Starting with his orphanhood, everyone knows that Bruce Wayne’s parents died before his eyes when he was just a child -a scene that is repeated in practically all his films-; while those of Iron Man -in the cinema- died at the hands of the Winter Soldier.

In turn, the fortune and intelligence of both, something with which they fix their problems in the multiple films that both characters star in. Among other differences, Yes It is true that the hero of Gotham City has always had a more detective air, that in this next film will be explored in a deeper way than in the previous ones.

Although if they have something different between them it is that the Iron Man of Robert Downey Jr. He has already said goodbye to his interventions in the cinema, something Robert Pattinson’s Batman has only just begun to do. To the question of who would really win in a battle it is impossible to answer -the Multiverse will not give for so much-, although one thing is certain is that the new Batman movie can be enjoyed on screens around the world from next March .