Inés Martín Rodrigo: “When we are broken we love in a dangerous way” | Culture

Although he already has two books on his back —Blue are the hours (2016) and a shared room (2020)— Inés Martín Rodrigo (Madrid, 39 years old) has needed to win the Nadal award for forms of love (Destiny) to change the “off-to-time writer” in her Instagram bio to “writer”. On February 2, her new novel is published, electric and honest, with which the cultural journalist from ABC He closes wounds from his past and definitively shakes off the impostor syndrome.

Ask. What is it like to go from chronicling an award to receiving it?

Answer. The day of the delivery I saw myself in the Palace of Barcelona as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and I thoughtRock And Roll! We’ve had two tremendous years. Along the way I have had several losses, including my first editor. I think that if I didn’t live it that way I would be making a mistake.

P. Have we learned something?

R. The pandemic is a continuous present and we need more Carpe Diem. Although I have that philosophy very incorporated. I lost my mother when she was 14 years old and death has always been part of my conversation, and this connects me more to life. Absence is a very painful way of being present and when you experience it from such a young age it defines you in a very crude way.

P. In his novel the story is also told through deaths. Is it autofiction?

R. No. This novel is the end of a journey that began 25 years ago with the death of my mother. And it would have been different if I hadn’t written it in a pandemic, perhaps I wouldn’t have dared to write in the first person. It has appropriated the voice of the protagonist to reconcile me with many parts of me. She and I are not the same person, but we share many ailments and an ailment.

P. Anorexia appears reflected with a truth that is very difficult to find in fiction.

R. Writing about this disease was a relief, but also very hard, my partner wanted to throw my computer out the window during the process. Anorexia was a traumatic experience: I literally fell by the wayside. But I addressed it because I think it is a very important debate that we have pending as a society.

P. You remember, and it seems incredible that it has to be done in 2022, that it is not a disease of girls who want to be as thin as models.

R. We are not aware that anyone can suffer from a disease of this type, because the origin of many cases is depression and we are all exposed to suffering from one.

P. Have you managed to make peace with yourself after this book?

R. I have always been my own worst enemy. So much so that I sabotaged myself almost to death. But now I allow myself to make mistakes from time to time, which I haven’t done until now, and from this novel, I think a little more. It’s funny because I thought the door to this disease was closed, but when I started writing I realized that the wound was not healed.

P. Like the scar that its protagonist has on his kidney, since he doesn’t see it, it’s as if it didn’t exist?

R. well here it is [se levanta la sudadera de Mickey Mouse]

P. So it’s not metaphorical but literal

R. Yes, it exists. I used it because I like to play with the symbology of the scars that we do not see.

P. The suicide attempt that appears in the novel is also an outlet or another way of fighting against the taboo of mental illness.

R. It’s more of a story about how far I could have gone, but I didn’t. could have been noray [la protagonista] trying not to end his life but his pain. Suicide remains taboo when it is one of the leading causes of death. Why doesn’t fiction, which is one of the tools that most helps us to face life, deal with it?

P. The love story is also sharp

R. When we are so broken inside we love in a dangerous way. Not only for us, but also for those we love.

P. Is trauma the most powerful creative engine?

R. If I am a writer, it is because of that pain that has forced me to explore parts of myself that I only reached through creation. In fact, with the writing of this novel I have discovered things about myself that I did not know.

P. As which?

R. That I am much more fragile than I thought. I have been very exposed. I have realized that I am not 100% cured.

P. In his novel, which covers the Civil War to the present day, there is not so much machismo as paternalism.

R. There are times when paternalism bothers me more than machismo, the former being a consequence of the latter. But it is that women who work in certain professional fields still have to receive the pat on the back from men as recognition. There are even women who feel more proud when they congratulate them. It’s as if his validation weighed more. It happens more in the intellectual, cultural and literary fields. It will cost us a lot more to get rid of it than machismo.

P. In the novel there is a lot of manners too.

R. There is a very important tribute to my origins. I grew up in a town in Extremadura and I have wonderful memories of my childhood, which I have tried to transfer without any desire to claim a return to the rural.

P. Is nostalgia creatively useful?

R. I don’t like it as a tool, but as a feeling. If at any given moment you feel nostalgic, you have to let yourself go without being overwhelmed.

P. He started studying medicine and then switched to journalism. How many times a day do you regret it?

R. It is one of the best and bravest decisions I have made in my life. I got into medicine because of a total mistake that had a lot to do with my trauma. But I realized that what I wanted was to write and the shortest way to achieve it was journalism. I’ve probably been wanting to do this novel ever since.

P. In a shared room compiles your interviews with some of the most important contemporary authors. What did you learn from them?

R. They helped me get rid of imposter syndrome. Journalism and literature are not a couple, but they are brothers because they work with words. They do not share a bed, but they do share a roof. Now I say with all the letters that I am a writer.

P. You assure that you are very OCD. What is your ritual for writing?

R. In recent months I have been getting up at 6 in the morning every day, weekends and vacations, because writing for me is above all discipline, otherwise I could not combine it with journalism. Until a certain time I am the Inés writer and from another, the Inés journalist. The shower is what separates fiction from reality.

P. He has already returned to the newsroom. How do you live with having a Nadal and working as a currito?

R. There is no difference. I have the ego in check. But one of the most beautiful things that this award has brought me is shared joy. My equals, to put it in some way, have felt very identified. It is like a common acknowledgment that finally a job well done is valued.