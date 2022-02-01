In photos: from the date of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson to the sporty look of Demi Moore

The life of celebrities is captured day by day by the paparazzi who often wait for them in areas they know they are going to travel. Other times chance does its thing and suddenly they run into a celebrity in the middle of the street almost without planning it. In this end of January, the flashes landed on actresses and musicians, between Los Angeles and New York. While Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted leaving a romantic Italian restaurant in LA, Kate Hudson was photographed leaving a hotel with her partner and her youngest daughter in New York.

The singer of Coldplay and the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey They were elegant on the streets of Los Angeles. While he wore a suit, she was more cool with baggy pants, high heels and a sweater. In another totally different plan was captured Demi Moore. The actress who lives in the same city was surprised leaving the gym with an absolutely sporty look: tights, white sweatshirt and Nike shoes. I was in a similar plan Natalie Portman, who surprised by the eclectic nature of her style: a fuchsia scarf and white flip flops.

While, Irina Shayk and Kate Hudson they were portrayed in different family plans in New York. Bradley Cooper’s ex was seen with her daughter Lea facing the snow. Meanwhile, the actress left a well-known hotel with her partner and one of her daughters.

Irina Shayk faces the snow in New York with a Burberry padded jacket REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Demi Moore, after a hard workout, leaves the Heart & Hustle gym in Los Angeles Mega/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman was captured by flashes as she left the furniture, clothing and accessories store for babies and children, La La Ling Backgrid/The Grosby Group