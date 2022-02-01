In February HBO MAX says goodbye to ‘Killing Eve’ in a catalog with all the series and movies

HBO MAX arrives with outstanding films such as ‘Dune’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ or ‘Evil’ and among the series, streaming says goodbye to the successful ‘Killing Eve’ with its fourth season.

“dune”

It is a 2021 science fiction epic film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and the director himself. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya.

Arrakis, the desert planet, feud of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the world. galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on the planet in hopes of regaining the renown of their house.

But soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deceit that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a lineage of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

“The Suicide Squad”

Directed and scripted by the American filmmaker James Gunn, a proposal that abounds in action, humor, absurdity, extraterrestrial threats and a lot of blood comes to streaming.

In that sense, Gunn’s leap from the Marvel universe -under the Disney umbrella- to that of DC and Warner is remarkable, which is evidenced in the freedom he had to put images and dialogues on the screen definitely not suitable for the whole family, with a high-impact acidity that fits very well in the plots of the hapless group of assassins.

Crossed by that tone from beginning to end, the narrative brings together the beloved and psychotic Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), all seen in the previous film, with new villains imprisoned and sent by the government to the imaginary island of Corto Maltese to destroy a former Nazi prison and laboratory whose experiments, in the hands of the new dictatorial authorities there, could put the United States in danger.

Thus, the team also made up of Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Rat Hunter 2 (Daniela Melchior) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), among others, is literally thrown on the jungle shores of the place, full of enemies and now controlled by General Silvio Luna (Argentine-Spanish actor Juan Diego Botto), from where they must make their way to complete their objective.

But not everything in that place -a mixture of many cultures of the region- is as simple as it seems, since the progress of the squad will reveal secrets that manage to shake the archetype of the good guys from the northern country against the bad Latinos, so ingrained in the common sense of action movies.

“Evil one”

A US-Chinese co-production, an intriguing horror thriller in which Madison is paralyzed by visions of grisly murders, her torment worsened when she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities.

“Killing Eve”

‘Killing Eve’ will feature Sandra Oh (Eve), Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Fiona Shaw (Carolyn) and Kim Bodnia (Konstantin) as the main quartet.

The series based on the literary saga by Luke Jennings will return to the small screen for the last time. In the continuation of season 3, we will see how Eve’s revenge will take on more importance, while the antagonist, Villanelle, tries to take a new direction in her life by staying in a peaceful community to prove that she really is not a monster as everyone thinks. . For her part, Carolyn will not be able to leave her painful past behind and will seek revenge on the Twelve.

In the trailer for the ending of Killing Eve, the female leads are seen turning their backs on each other just like the last scene seen of them. Later, a montage recalls all the terrible events that the two experienced in the previous installments of the fiction.

Series

February 4:

‘Raised by Wolves’ S2

February 6th:

‘HIT’ T2

February 7th:

‘The wonderful friend: The debts of the body’

February 9:

‘Smiling Friends’

Feb. 10:

‘The girl from before’

February 12:

Dollface S2

February 14th:

‘State of the Union’ Season 2

February 17th:

‘Sons of Dune’

February 19th:

‘Painting with John’ S2

23 of February:

‘All American: Homecoming’

26 of February:

Snowball S5

February 27:

‘Killing Eve’ S4

Films

February 1st:

‘The Suicide Squad’

February 3rd:

‘Evil one’

Feb. 10:

‘kimi’

February 17th:

‘dune’

February 24th:

‘cry male’