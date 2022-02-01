Impostor Syndrome: an evil that is seen more and more in clinics

There is a disorder that became known after the actress Kate Winslet, the famous protagonist of “Titanic”, suffered from it, and that, despite going unnoticed by many, is more frequent than it seems, to the point that international studies reveal seven out of ten people have suffered from it at some point in their lives. It is called “Imposter Syndrome”, and although it is not an officially recognized mental illness and is not yet among the conditions described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, it is seen a lot in psychological clinics.

The term was coined by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in 1978, and describes a group of people who, although they have a pattern of behavior that is not considered pathological, can potentially generate a series of maladaptive or harmful behaviors , which occurs in any field, such as academic, work or even social.

Some of the characteristics that define someone who suffers from impostor syndrome, and which Clance and Imes collected in their study, are the constant need to improve and stand out, which is accompanied by a perfectionism that generates discomfort. Also a certain fear or anxiety to avoid making mistakes and, in addition, the attribution of one’s own success to external factors, such as luck and not to one’s own capacity or ability, since, once success is achieved, a certain guilt arises when not considering it deserved, or a certain fear of creating expectations and eventually being discovered as “a fraud”. Thus, in order to avoid the mistake, someone with impostor syndrome will overload himself with work, which, even so, will not satisfy him due to the fear of external evaluation, praise or the “disappointment of the other”.

“SUCCESSFUL” MEN AND WOMEN

A study by “Access Comercial Finance”, which surveyed 3,000 people in the United Kingdom, found that 66% of women have experienced impostor syndrome at some time, compared to 56% of men, who in all cases described “having the feeling of never being up to the task; of not being good enough, competent or capable; to be impostors, a fraud”.

Someone with Impostor Syndrome will become overworked

The American psychiatrist Valerie Young is one of the researchers who has studied the most on the subject, on which she maintains that “it is more common than it seems, since seven out of ten people have suffered it at some time in their lives, millions of women and men around the world, from successful business managers to brilliant students, who are secretly worried that they are not as capable as everyone thinks they are.”

Dr. Young herself also established the possible causes of this syndrome, and among them she listed family dynamics during childhood, “when one sibling is ‘the smart one’ and the other is not; when there is pressure to get good grades; or very successful parents and having the feeling of being “the black sheep”. Also, the perception of success, failure and competition, since “people who suffer from the syndrome are very demanding of themselves and have a list of requirements that are practically impossible to carry out”.

“Some possible causes of the origin of the syndrome – points out Young – are the family dynamics carried out during childhood, for example with comparisons between siblings or relatives and the pressure that parents exert on their children. And despite external evidence of their competence, those with the syndrome remain convinced that they are a fraud and do not deserve the success they have achieved, where evidence of success is dismissed as sheer luck, coincidence, or the result of lead thinking. others who are smarter and more competent than they think they are.”

For his part, psychology professor Evaristo Fernández explains that “Defensive Pessimism (PD) and Impostor Syndrome (SI) have things in common, such as the existence of doubts about one’s own ability, fear of failure and maintaining low expectations of results, all this despite an important success story. They don’t think they deserve the successes they achieve and worry that others might find out at any moment that they aren’t as smart as they seem. Ultimately, despite their achievements, self-described “imposters” express significant doubts about their abilities, and believe that their abilities are continually and unjustifiably overestimated by others.

Having grown up in a demanding educational context is something that, according to specialists, also influences the development of the so-called “imposter syndrome”, after receiving responses such as “do you get good grades? It’s what you had to do; Did you do this right? It’s what you had to do”.

“That is to say – they explain – that there is no merit in the subject doing things well because it is what they had to do, since it is only negative if they have done it wrong but it is not positive if they have done it well. This causes that if he does a good job it is never good enough, and that his brain does not process that he has done it, because he is unable to feel that something very well done is his.