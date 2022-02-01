‘If it’s his turn to come, let him come with all the disposition’

Michael Ponce wait to Jose Juan Macias return to Chivas with a good attitude, although he may be a little annoyed that he did not do very well in his first experience in Europe, well the Getafe terminated the loan after six months because it did not fit into the coach’s plans Quique Sanchez Flores.

The left back of the rojiblanco team is confident that the former azulón striker will regain confidence and score many goals.

“If he has to come, that he comes with all the willingness, that he comes to contribute everything he has learned and that he helps the team to score many goals, we are going to receive him in the best way,” he mentioned in an interview for W Deportes.

‘Pocho’ likes the way ‘JJ’ thinks, although many criticize him because they think he ‘climbed a cloud’: “If he thinks he’s the best player, I like that personality, that ambition that he has to grow up. We all know him and his personality does not affect anything in the locker room, “he added.

Michael Ponce understand that the fans are upset, well Chivas had a great debut against Mazatlan FC and played badly against Pachuca Y Queretaro.

On the weekend, the Sacred Flock will face the braves at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

“We started very well, perhaps people were excited, then the team suffered a downturn, but we have time to get back on track,” he concluded.

