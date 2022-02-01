‘I was betrayed. Hamraoui is diabolical’

the woman from Eric Abidal, Hayet Abidal, whose name was implicated in the investigation into the assault suffered in November by the footballer of the PSG Kheira Hamraoui She assured this Monday that she felt betrayed and taken “for an idiot”, and called the player and her husband’s lover “diabolical”.

“I opened the doors of my house to her. I went to support her in her games in Barcelona. My children still remember her. (…) This girl is diabolical “, she indicated in an interview granted to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The three coincided in Barcelona, ​​since the player was at the Spanish club from 2018 to June 2021 and the former French international was Barça sports director between 2018 and 2020.

Hamraoui, 32, was beaten in the legs with an iron bar by two hooded men on the night of November 4, outside Paris, while driving with her colleague. PSG Aminata Diallo.

Investigators questioned Diallo about the possibility that she hired hit men to injure Hamraoui and thus gain his starting position in the PSGbut was released without charge, and possible personal revenge was also explored.

“I have nothing to do with this case,” he said. Hayet Abidal, married in 2007 with the former player and mother of his five children. Hayet said she found out about the extramarital affair after the assault and filed for divorce when Eric Abidal he confessed it.

“Our marriage has been through a lot of bumps that I’d rather not talk about, and of course, Kheira Hamraoui it wasn’t the first. Eric did not apologize to my face and he has never defended me from the accusations or rumors that weighed on me, “he lamented.

Hayet Abidal said she felt hurt because when the player arrived at Barcelona they became friends.

“I helped her to integrate, as I do with many players. Until I found out, after a while, that she had strange behavior and sometimes out of place with my husband and other men. I did not hear from her again until this story,” he said.

Hayet Abidal believes that Diallo is another collateral victim and sees “feasible” the possibility that a deceived woman wanted revenge.

According to information published in November about the case, Diallo Y Hamrawi they heard one of the assailants say: “So what’s going on? Are we sleeping with married men?”

“I have received an incredible number of messages on Instagram from wives of husbands, famous or not, who have gone through the same thing as me with Kheira Hamraoui. Investigators have a lot of work ahead of them,” Hayet Abidal said in Le Parisien, where she also stresses that Hamraoui may not be telling “the whole truth.”

