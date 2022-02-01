“I don’t feel good”: shock at Carmen Villalobos’s announcement about her health

COLOMBIA – A few hours ago, Carmen Villalobos reappeared on his social networks to announce that he had tested positive for the coronavirus a few weeks ago. Through various clips, the Colombian revealed that, although she had already overcome the contagion, she was not quite well. A detail that ignited the alarms of the fans.

“Thank God the respiratory part was never compromised, but headache, fever, malaise, that you do not want to get out of bed, insomnia, all very bad, “said the Barranquilera. “I don’t feel 100 percent. The truth is that the energy is very low, I still have a headache, “added the artist, assuring that this is the reason she had it disconnected.

In the midst of his return, Carmen Villalobos He wanted to thank the support of his fans, who in recent weeks have sent him messages of support. “Thank you because through all the stories that you uploaded these days, you lifted my spirits in a way that you cannot imagine. I greatly appreciate it. I laughed too much,” she assured.

On the other hand, the wife of Sebastian Caicedo He took the opportunity to give a small preview of what his new project will be. This, in the midst of the great impact that her character “Lucía Sanclemente” generated in the successful telenovela ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, where she stood out as a true villain and she gave much to talk about.

“It makes me too happy. It is a wonderful, beautiful project that I know you will enjoy. I think they have never seen me in that facet. If I’m enjoying it, I’m sure you will enjoy it too. I’ll let you know when it starts. You know that I like to keep you up to date”, he commented. Carmen Villalobos in front of his cell phone camera.