‘I can’t believe that out of 10 passes, six were bad’

Hector Herrera continues to be targeted by critics after the performance shown against Costa Rica, and it is that they were not only the journalists who showed their discontent with the footballer’s game of the Atletico Madrid, but also the father of the naturalized Mexican striker, Rogelio Funes Mori.

player’s father scratched commented that the Selection had a poor performance, however, the Mexican midfielder was the one who took the worst part by not being able to give his son an assist. “I can’t believe a terrible midfielder who plays in the Atletico Madrid Of 10 passes he gave, six were bad. I can’t believe they don’t cater to the ‘9’, so the center forward will never become the scorer he wants Mexico“, he said in an interview for ESPN.

However, the father of Funes Mori assured that neither Raul Jimenez It would have made the difference not having scoring opportunities. “If I had been Jimenez, the one who would have been, does not score goals. I can’t believe a local team plays the ball backwards all the time.”

Mexico will be measured next Wednesday against Panama at Aztec stadium, a duel in which those led by Gerardo Martino They will seek to stay in third position and continue with the possibility of having the direct pass to Qatar 2022, since in case of losing they would go down to fourth place and play the Repechage.

