how to help and what tools exist

(CNN) — More than 700,000 people die by suicide each year, according to the World Health Organization.

In other words: every 40 seconds, someone in the world takes their own life. That’s a sobering statistic to ponder today, on World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

Suicide rates have been rising for years in some parts of the world. In the United States alone, suicide rates increased by 35% between 1999 and 2018. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls suicide a “growing public health problem.”

Experts fear that suicidal thoughts may increase due to economic difficulties and mental stress caused by another deadly crisis facing the world: covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A major public health group estimated last year that as many as 75,000 Americans could die from drug or alcohol misuse and suicide related to the pandemic.

President Joe Biden expressed his concern in a 2021 proclamation announcing that September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day in the United States.

“In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 10 and 34,” Biden wrote.

“And that was before the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated, for many, feelings of isolation, burnout, and economic and public health-related anxiety. Rising rates of depression have prompted concern that we’ll see a further rise in suicide rates.

A study published in June further highlights those fears. The CDC found that emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts began to increase in May 2020 among adolescents ages 12 to 17, especially girls.

“The weekly mean number of these visits was 26.2% higher during the summer of 2020 and 50.6% higher during the winter of 2021 compared to the corresponding periods in 2019,” the CDC researchers wrote. .

Widespread risk

All ages, races and income levels are at risk, with 77% of all suicides occurring in low- to middle-income countries, according to the WHO. Globally, young people may bear the brunt: Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-19-year-olds globally, the body said.

And that’s just part of the gloomy picture. For every person who has died by suicide, many more people are thinking about or attempting suicide, according to the CDC. In 2019, 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.

“If you or a loved one is contemplating suicide, know that you are not alone and that help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273. -TALK or via Text Crisis Line by texting HOME to 741741,” Biden wrote.

“This coming July, the new 9-8-8 Mental Health Crisis Line will go into effect. By expanding the crisis line and investing in our nation’s crisis care infrastructure, we have an opportunity to prevent suicides and save lives.” , he continued.

There are ways each of us can help prevent suicide. Here’s how to do your part.

Recognize signs of distress

There are many risk factors that can lead to increased thoughts of suicide. It’s important to recognize this in yourself or a loved one, experts say, because many people don’t talk about their suicidal thoughts ahead of time.

Is there a background? People who have a mood disorder, anxiety disorder, alcohol or other substance use disorder, significant physical illness, or a history of trauma, abuse, or suicide in their family are at increased risk, according to the CDC.

Was there a loss? A death in the family, loss of a job, or loss of a relationship is a risk factor for suicidal behavior, especially if they feel isolated or alone without social support, says the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Economic distress is a reality facing millions of people who are out of work right now due to COVID-19-related job loss, social isolation, or quarantine.

Is there a belief system that honors personal sacrifice? People with religious or cultural attitudes that see suicide as a noble resolution of a personal dilemma are at higher risk, according to Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Can they get a gun? Research has shown that easy access to firearms is also a key risk factor.

Did the person survive a suicide attempt? Any previous suicide attempt is the most important risk factor, according to the WHO. But there is also a rare “copycat” phenomenon in which suicides increase after a series of local suicides or the deaths of famous celebrities are reported in the media. For example, suicide deaths increased by 10% in the US after comedian Robin Williams ended his life in 2014.

Search in the actions

Again, not everyone will give their friends and loved ones verbal clues about their suicidal thoughts. That’s why it’s important to consider both actions and words to recognize warning signs.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, be careful if your loved one:

You increase your use of alcohol or drugs or start to behave recklessly, such as driving while intoxicated or driving without a seat belt.

Has extreme mood swings, from euphoria to deep depression or seems agitated, expresses rage, or talks about seeking revenge.

You sleep too much or too little or withdraw or isolate yourself from others.

Seems to be in excruciating psychological pain, or talks about being hopeless or a burden to friends or family, or talks about feeling trapped or having no reason to live.

Start looking online for ways to kill yourself, like buying a gun or getting prescriptions.

You start giving away prized possessions or making visits or calls to say goodbye.

Make sure to regularly check on your loved ones.

During the pandemic, families and friends are more isolated and alone, and many warning signs can be difficult to recognize.

Listen carefully when you talk to them about your concerns and see how they express themselves.

If you have suicidal thoughts

See here the lines of attention and prevention of suicide in Latin America, the United States and Spain.

If you live in the US and are having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK) for free and confidential support. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For crisis assistance in Spanish, call 888-628-9454.

TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, can be reached at 866-488-7386.

Befrienders Worldwide connects users with the closest emotional support center for the part of the world in which they live.

The Crisis Text Line, which Biden mentioned, is an international service that provides a trained crisis counselor live via simple text message for help. The first responses will be automated until they have a counselor on the line, which usually takes less than five minutes.

If you’re in the US or Canada, text 741741. If you’re in the UK, text 85258 and those in Ireland can text 50808. The Nationwide Service Salud also lists a variety of resources on its website.

CNN’s Mallory Simon and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on September 9, 2021, to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day.