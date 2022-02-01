How to download the states of your contacts on WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp Web How to download the states of your contacts?

We have started another week and that is why we will let you know the steps so you can download the state of your contacts within the famous WhatsApp Web application.

It is worth mentioning that with this trick no third-party app will be required and as an added bonus, the app will not notify users.

The truth is that WhatsApp status is one of the functions that has been used the most by users. userssince it offers the possibility of uploading small images, texts or videos with an expiration of 24 hours.

However, there is a method so that you can download and keep the statuses of your contacts from the web version of the platform without the other person knowing.

Although there are several third-party applications or programs for the mobile application, with this method you will not need any additional site or content to download the content of the states, since you will only have to log in to WhatsApp Web,

This by linking the device with which you are going to enter and scanning the QR code that appears on the computer when entering the https://web.whatsapp.com/ site.

This is how, once inside the messaging service, go to the States section and click on the contact that has the State that you want to save, once there and before the display time has elapsed, you must press the F12 key or simply Right click and click on the ‘Inspect’ option.

There a new menu will be displayed with many options designed for ‘developers’; however, all you have to do is click on the ‘Network’ or ‘Red’ option, a list will appear with items highlighted in red headed by the word ‘Block’.

At this point, you will have to click on the ‘Media’ or ‘Img’ section that will be located below ‘Network’, here you will have to look for the option with an image icon or jpge format.

Finally, click there and the image will open on a large screen in another tab, it is in this new tab where you can right click and choose the ‘Save as’ option to later choose the folder where you want to save the content.

It should be noted that the function is only available for images and not for videos, in addition, there is no third-party extension or application that allows us to download the statuses in the web version of WhatsApp.

However, for the mobile application there are some solutions, the most famous being ‘WhatsApp Status Downloader’ and ‘Save Statuses for WhatsApp’, both available on Android.

For iPhone users, the easiest option will be to take screenshots or use the native screen recorder app, as currently Apple does not support any third-party apps to save WhatsApp statuses.