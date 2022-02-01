How Julio César Chávez managed to reconcile with his children

Chávez González made it clear that he has always had a good relationship with boxer sons (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The relationship of Julio Cesar Chavez with his children has aroused different controversies in recent days since Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has taken care of lash out at his father Through social networks. julito He has uploaded different videos on Instagram and in the vast majority he has exposed the bad relationship he has with his father.

Recently the caesar of boxing faced the situation and recounted the details of how he got to the reconciliation with their childrenmainly with Chavez Jr. In an interview with the program windowing the current sports commentator explained that misunderstandings and accusation of his firstborn were in the past and they came to a reconciliation.

Previously, the members of the “Chavez Dynasty” met in a family gathering and forgot the misunderstandings. Chavez Gonzalez made it clear that he has always maintained a good relationship with boxer sons and as a good father You had to get their attention.

The “Caesar of boxing” told the details of how he came to reconciliation with his children (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

He added that as long as he knows that his family is fine in all aspects, Julio avoids getting too involved with them, all with the aim of avoid conflicts.

“You know that children grow up and begin to do their will and it is sometimes difficult to control them, but I have always had a good relationship with my children. Sometimes I scold the little ones, do you understand me? And as a father, as long as my children are fine, I’m not going to bother them.”

But the main argument that he presented about reconciliation with his children was based on respecting the personality of each one of them and although Julio César Jr. has shared content against him, stated that everything “is fine” between them.

The great Mexican champion was honest about his role as a father (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro.com)

“It’s his way of being, isn’t it? I respect him. As long as he doesn’t mess with people or the family, everything is fine.”

The great mexican champion He was honest about his role as a father and told for the television program Aztec TV his concern for the health of their children Omar and Julio, who practice boxing professionally and have had outstanding performances, but who have also been involved in addiction issues.

Julio César explained that he will always seek the well-being of his family and with the History of Julio Jr. in relation to the consumption of addictive substancesthe former boxer explained:

Chávez did not lose sight of his closeness to Julito because being his first son, the great Mexican champion considered that he inherited part of his explosive character (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

“When my children are ill, I will always try to rescue them, to save their lives, that is the message that I send to my children and the message that I send to all youth. As long as I am well, I will always advocate for the health of my children”

Lastly, Chávez did not lose sight his closeness to julito because being his first child, he great mexican champion he considered that he inherited part of his explosive character, but also highlighted his qualities as a person. “My son is very noble, Julio, all my children are very noble but they have the character of their father who is sometimes explosive, courageous”, he sentenced.

Omar published an image of the reunion of the “Chavez Dynasty” (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

The differences between Julius Caesar with the junior They started as a result of the Instagram stories that the 35-year-old fighter constantly uploaded, well He pointed out that his father “was against him” and even came to remember the hard stage of his childhood when mr knockout experienced personal problems due to consumption of drugs.

Chávez Jr. also confessed that on several occasions he tried to make amends with his father, but without success. It was not until last weekend when Omar published an image of the reunion of the “Chavez Dynasty” and uploaded stories in which the good relationship they have between them was seen.

