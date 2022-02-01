How is it possible that the most recommended iPhone is so cheap?

At this price, this is the best iPhone for value for money.

If you’re looking for a new iPhone, you’re in luck. The Most recommended iPhone of the moment It’s on sale and you can’t pass it up. We are talking about iPhone 12, a device almost identical to the iPhone 13 but that currently costs more than 200 euros less.

The iPhone 12 marks a price again record low on amazon and it is an offer that you should take advantage of. Up to 14% discount that makes the price of the iPhone 12 collapse below 700 euros. Its official price is 809 euros in the Apple Store, but only now can it be yours for €695.

Know more: iPhone 12

This is a very interesting offer on a device that it makes a lot of sense to buy in 2022. Few smartphones are on the market at this price with the power, design, screen and cameras of the iPhone 12. Without a doubt, you will not go wrong when choosing it. Plus, the 128GB option is also discounted if you need more space.

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has some specifications that many top of the range of 2022 would already like, was the best-selling smartphone of 2021 and is still a safe bet in 2022, take advantage of its price reduction.

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield , stronger than any other smartphone glass.

, stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic , the fastest chip in a smartphone.

, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID , the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

, the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance , 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

, 6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe , which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

, which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

The iPhone 12 is a great option in 2022, probably at this price it is the best iPhone in value for money of the moment. At this price, it is an unbeatable option.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!