How did Tigres Femenil sell Stefany Ferrer with cryptocurrencies?

Is there anything this team doesn’t do well? Women’s Tigers made official the departure of Stefany Ferrer to be able to register Mia Fishel as a foreigner, a movement that drew a lot of attention as it was an American national team. The only pending was to meet the new Brazilian team, which will be the NWSL Angel City.

Its about first move from Liga MX Femenil to the United States tournament, since María Sánchez had a contract with Houston Dash. However, there are more points that make this transfer a historic moment.

It turns out and highlights that the directors of Tigres and Angel City negotiated an agreement that culminated in a one-year contract with the option to extend it. But what is surprising and innovative is that Stefany Ferrer’s transfer had cryptocurrencies as a payment method between clubs.

How is it that Tigres and Angel City traded cryptocurrencies for Stefany Ferrer?

The signing of Stefany Ferrer with the new NWSL team promises to mark a watershed in all of women’s soccer. the brazilian played 224 minutes in 10 Liga MX Femenil games and scored a goal. This is the first foreigner in the history of Tigres and from 2022 she will share a dressing room with figures such as Christen Press.

“The Ferrer transfer is the first in the history of women’s soccer that is carried out through cryptocurrencies, a situation that was facilitated by having Bitso as one of the sponsors of the feline institution and the disposition shown by Angel City FC“.

Historical transaction between Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC by Stefany Ferrer. – Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) February 1, 2022

This cryptocurrency platform joined the Tigres and Tigres Femenil work team in November 2021. At that time there was talk that the club would seek to innovate in terms of its payment methods and Mauricio Culebro declared that this would include even the salaries of the players. The reality is that the change has not reached that point, but it could happen in the coming months or years.

It is important to highlight that the varsity team has always treated the men’s and women’s teams the same; consequently, it is even more remarkable that the first transfer with Bitso is related to Stefany Ferrer.

And another positive part in the movement is that the Angel City FC is created through a group of athletes, businesswomen, actresses and in general, successful women in different fields. Natalie Portman, Abby Wambach, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm Serena Williams, Jennifer Garner and Becky G are some of its founders and investors.