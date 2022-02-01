Historical! Tigres Femenil achieves the transfer of Ferrer to Angel City FC

Los Angeles California.- Stefany Ferrer was discharged for this Closure 2022 from female tigers and after various rumours, the club Angel City F.C. of the NWSL announced its incorporation.

The set of the UANL achieved a historic transfer, since Ferrer, who was the first foreigner Women’s MX Leaguewill also be the first player to go from a Mexican club to U.S for definitive sale, in an operation which was held in cryptocurrenciesas revealed by the feline club itself.

Historical transaction between Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC by Stefany Ferrer. — Women’s Tigers ?? (@TigresFemenil) February 1, 2022

Ferrer Van GinkelHe signed for one year with the option of a contract extension. The Brazilian has experience in college soccer, having been part of the West Virginia University where he had an outstanding performance.

The midfielder’s debut in the NWSL, under the technical direction of Freya Coombeit will be in the spring of this 2022 in the The Bank of California Stadium from The Angels.

Ferrer will wear the number 22 on his new jersey with the Los Angeles box, which is owned by several celebrities from Hollywood and sports like Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Mia Hammamong other.