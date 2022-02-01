Héctor Moreno and Luis Rodríguez leave the Mexican National Team

the defenders Hector Morenoof the Monterrey Rayados, and Louis Rodriguezof the UANL Tigers, caused loss in the Mexican team which will face Panama next Wednesday.

In a statement, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) explained that both players received warning cards against Costa Rica on Sunday in the Concacaf World Cup qualifier, added their second yellow cards and will have a one-game suspension.

The Mexican National Team tied goalless with Costa Ricain a game in which their strikers lacked accuracy, which spoiled for coach Gerardo Martino’s team the possibility of ascending to second place in the standings.

With four rounds remaining, Canada leads the Concacaf tie with 22 points, followed by the United States and Mexico with 18, Panama (17) and Costa Rica (13).

Martino began preparing this Monday for the duel against the Panamanians, which the coach described as crucial because if he wins it, the trio will be strengthened in the direct qualifying zone for the World Cup.

After the duel against Panama, the Mexicans, who have qualified for the round of 16 in the last seven World Cups, will host the United States, visit Honduras and host El Salvador in the closing match.

The Mexican team is going through a moment of poor form in the qualifying tournament, adding only four points out of a possible 12 in its last four games, after losing to the United States and Canada, beating Jamaica in a struggle and drawing with Costa Rica.

Moreno will join Monterrey, which will debut next Saturday in the Club World Cup, while Rodríguez will join Tigres UANL, who will host Mazatlán next Sunday in the Mexican Clausura.

With information from EFE