Héctor Moreno and ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, casualties of the Mexican National Team due to the accumulation of cards

Héctor Moreno and Luis Rodríguez will not be able to be in the duel against Panama due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so they can now report with Rayados and Tigres, respectively

MEXICO — The Mexican Soccer Federation made it official that Hector Moreno Y Louis Rodriguez they won’t be able to play with it Tri in view of Panama next Wednesday due to the fact that both accumulated two yellow cards in the Concacaf octagonalthe second of them occurred in the goalless draw against Costa Rica.

Both Moreno and Rodríguez will report to their respective clubs. The first will do it with Monterey to focus on the Club World Cup, a contest in which Rayados debuts next Saturday, while the second will be under the orders of Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, to prepare the duel against Mazatlán on the fourth date of Clausura 2022.

The defender will not be able to play against Panama, due to suspension due to accumulation of cards, and will leave the concentration. imago7

Moreno had been reprimanded in the match against El Salvador and saw a yellow again, against Costa Rica, which leaves him punished for the game against Panama.

2 Related

For his part, ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez will not be able to be in the crucial duel against the Panamanians, for having received a preventive card against the Costa Ricans.

Next Wednesday, the Mexican National Team has a fundamental duel in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The Mexican Selection has 18 points in the Octagonal and located in the third position.

Meanwhile, Panama occupies the fourth step with 17 units. A victory for the Canaleros would send El Tri to the playoffs, so the match is important in the aspirations of the team from Gerardo Martino.