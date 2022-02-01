“Heard people scream and conspire”

Throughout his career, Keanu Reeves He has shown to give himself to the maximum to his papers. If he has learned martial arts and even to handle all kinds of weapons, it has been precisely so that his interpretation is the most plausible possible. Therefore, on one occasion he came to live a few days on the street.

This is how the actor comments in the book ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure‘ from Brian J Robb. The interpreter of Lebanese origin had to put himself in the shoes of a homeless person for one film -which was never produced- and he did not hesitate to live the experience in his own flesh, taking with him only a toothbrush and 20 dollars.

Actor Keanu Reeves. AP

Keanu Reeves had a very difficult night but ended up making friends

“The first night I went to bed it was terrifying because I would hear people screaming in their sleep or talking to each other, plotting to take my cardboard box away from me.. There were four guys in the alley and they didn’t recognize me because I looked so bad,” says Reeves.

Although he had a hard time at first, the protagonist of ‘Matrix‘ also explains that the bullying soon stopped and he even made friends. “I had to live, eat, mix and breathe with these people, so I knew what motivated them”, comments the interpreter, who as a result of that experience valued the comforts of a home much more.

“Now I know the true luxury of a good night’s sleep in a soft bed, in a warm and quiet room.”, assures Reeves.

Although his intention was different, the actor he had to finish his experience after four days because of the paparazzi, who discovered it and ended up being impossible to go unnoticed. Of course, before returning to his life, he wanted to invite the companions he had made on the street to dinner at the hotel where he was staying, although they declined the offer and instead chose a fast food chain establishment. .

